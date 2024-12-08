Bam Adebayo News: Scores team-high 25 points

Adebayo ended Saturday's 121-111 victory over the Suns with 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

The Heat caught the Suns in the midst of a horrible downward spiral, and Adebayo took advantage of Phoenix's froncourt absences with efficiency. His 25 points marked his third-highest scoring total of the season and his best result at home. the standout center is also working on a double-double streak that's extended to three games, with four double-doubles over the past five games.