Bam Adebayo News: Strong double-double in OT loss

Adebayo totaled 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 45 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Adebayo had a woeful showing Saturday against the Jazz, and while he bounced back in this one, the lack of efficiency remains an issue for the star big man. Adebayo has scored over 15 points in four of his last six games, but on the same note, he's shooting a meager 43.8 percent from the floor, a low figure for a player in his position, in that span.