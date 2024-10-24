Ben Simmons News: Serviceable production Wednesday

Simmons registered six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, eight assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Hawks.

Simmons chipped in across the board, delivering a modest yet encouraging performance. After a number of years battling injuries, Simmons remaining on the floor is the top priority. While his six turnovers were less than ideal, if he can continue to re-adjust to life in the NBA, he should be able to establish himself as a must-roster player, with more value for those not seeking points production.