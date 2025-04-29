Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Jumping into first unit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 3:00pm

Portis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Facing a possible elimination from the playoffs, the Bucks are shaking up their starting lineup Tuesday. Portis will supplant Brook Lopez from the first unit, with the former making his first start since Feb. 7. Portis should get a boost in playing time in Game 5, having averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes over seven regular-season appearances as a starter.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
