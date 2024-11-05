Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Massive double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Portis ended Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers with 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 39 minutes.

While filling in for Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) in the starting five, Portis posted a monster double-double with a season high in both points and rebounds. The big man has remained a mostly consistent option off the bench thus far, leading a second unit which has had its fair share of struggles through seven regular-season games. Aside from his rebounding, Portis' best ability in fantasy is his availability, and he has played in 65 or more regular-season contests in each of his last five seasons. The 29-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field across 26.3 minutes per game thus far.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
