Bradley Beal Injury: Active during shootaround

Beal (shoulder), who is still listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers, participated in shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal is dealing with right shoulder soreness, though he was able to suit up in Wednesday's overtime win over the Clippers, during which he accumulated 24 points while shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc across 38 minutes. The 31-year-old will likely suit up Friday, though it is unclear if he will operate under a minutes restriction.