Bradley Beal Injury: Not playing Tuesday vs. Griz
Beal (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Beal will miss a third straight game due to left toe soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Rockets, which is the Sun's last game before the All-Star break, so Phoenix may play it conservatively with Beal and have him sit out of both games of the back-to-back set. The good news for the Suns is that Kevin Durant will play Tuesday following a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and his return should help to alleviate some pressure off Devin Booker on the offensive side of the floor.
