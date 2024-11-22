Bradley Beal Injury: On track for Tuesday return

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Beal (calf) was a full participant in practice, played 3-on-3 and will do 5-on-5 work Sunday with the hope he is ready for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are off until Tuesday, giving the club time to work Beal back after a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. The veteran star's progression to 3-on-3 work bodes well for his potential return to game action, and if he can go through 5-on-5 action without any issues Sunday, he'll have a good shot at coming back Tuesday.