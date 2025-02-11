Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Injury: Out through All-Star break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Beal (toe), who won't play in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, is also out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

It rules Beal out with a toe injury through the All-Star break. The veteran guard's next opportunity to take the floor for the Suns comes Feb. 20 against the Spurs, offering him plenty of time to recover. With Beal sidelined for Phoenix's next two contests, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale should continue soaking up additional minutes in the rotation.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns

