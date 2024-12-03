Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 11:29am

Beal (calf) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Beal had been listed as probable heading into Tuesday, after he previously sat out Saturday's win over the Warriors due to left calf injury management. The 31-year-old guard missed five consecutive games in November due to the calf injury before he logged 27 minutes in two straight appearances prior to sitting out Saturday. Though he's available to play Tuesday, the Suns could still exercise some caution with Beal's minutes load.

