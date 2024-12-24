Bradley Beal News: Drains five threes Monday

Beal amassed 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Beal was excellent from three-point range and drained a season-high five threes in this loss, but his efforts were not enough as the Suns lost by 27 points to the Nuggets. Beal has been stepping up on offense of late and should remain as the Suns' No. 2 option behind Kevin Durant while Devin Booker (groin) is sidelined, so it's safe to say a slight uptick in his volume, as well as his usage rate, can be expected as long as Booker remains out.