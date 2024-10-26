Bradley Beal News: Just misses double-double

Beal chipped in 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to the Lakers.

With Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 53 points on the night, Beal focused on distribution duties and led the Suns in assists. Roles among the trio will shift from game to game -- the 31-year-old wing dropped 24 points but dished only one dime in Phoenix's opener -- but Beal should be productive as long as he can stay healthy. He hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19.