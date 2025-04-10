Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal News: Leads team with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Beal supplied 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

Although Beal did his best to turn the tide, the Suns were eliminated from playoff contention with their eight consecutive loss. Beal's season has been a mixed bag after appearing in only 52 games, and he's currently logging the second-worst seasonal scoring average of his 13-year career. Someone will have to answer for this disappointing result, and while coach Mike Budenholzer might lose his job, players like Beal could also be on the move.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
