Bradley Beal News: Leads team with 25 points
Beal supplied 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.
Although Beal did his best to turn the tide, the Suns were eliminated from playoff contention with their eight consecutive loss. Beal's season has been a mixed bag after appearing in only 52 games, and he's currently logging the second-worst seasonal scoring average of his 13-year career. Someone will have to answer for this disappointing result, and while coach Mike Budenholzer might lose his job, players like Beal could also be on the move.
