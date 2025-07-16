Bradley Beal News: To join Clippers after buyout
Beal and the Suns agreed to a contract buyout Wednesday, setting the guard up to join the Clippers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Once Beal's buyout is completed, he will be joining the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11 million. That contract will include a player option for the second season, Charania adds. The Clippers were always believed to be the favorites to land Beal, and he'll give the team a scoring punch on the wings to fill the void left by Norman Powell. Beal may not have a high usage rate, however, as James Harden is the primary playmaker and the bulk of the offense runs through Kawhi Leonard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now