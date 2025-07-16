Bradley Beal News: To join Clippers after buyout

Beal and the Suns agreed to a contract buyout Wednesday, setting the guard up to join the Clippers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Once Beal's buyout is completed, he will be joining the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11 million. That contract will include a player option for the second season, Charania adds. The Clippers were always believed to be the favorites to land Beal, and he'll give the team a scoring punch on the wings to fill the void left by Norman Powell. Beal may not have a high usage rate, however, as James Harden is the primary playmaker and the bulk of the offense runs through Kawhi Leonard.