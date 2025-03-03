Brandin Podziemski Injury: Headed to locker room
Podziemski was spotted limping to the locker room due to an apparent right knee injury suffered during Monday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter and was grabbing at his right knee following a shot attempt, per Slater. Buddy Hield and Gary Payton would get more looks if Podziemski is unable to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now