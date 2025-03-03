Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Headed to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Podziemski was spotted limping to the locker room due to an apparent right knee injury suffered during Monday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter and was grabbing at his right knee following a shot attempt, per Slater. Buddy Hield and Gary Payton would get more looks if Podziemski is unable to return.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
