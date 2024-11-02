Brandin Podziemski News: Posts another modest showing

Podziemski posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 127-121 overtime win over the Rockets.

Podziemski shouldered a heavy workload in his third straight opportunity with the starting lineup, though it was Golden State's bench who did the majority of the damage on the offensive end. The former first-round pick out of Santa Clara did manage to lead his team with six assists. It's clear that Podziemski isn't the best or even second best scoring option for this team even with Stephen Curry (ankle) out, but he's capable of scoring in double figures and producing for fantasy managers across the board so far this year.