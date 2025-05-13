Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 8:03am

Podziemski closed Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four steals in 33 minutes.

The Warriors have really needed Podziemski to step up in the absence of Stephen Curry (hamstring), but that hasn't happened. In his last two outings, Podziemski hit a combined 4-of-24 from the field and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc with averages of 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 36.0 minutes.

