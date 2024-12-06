Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Game-high 29 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Ingram ended Thursday's 126-124 win over the Suns with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.

Ingram missed the Pelicans' five games prior to Thursday's contest due to a right calf strain. Head coach Willie Green said that Ingram would have a minutes restriction, but the ninth-year forward ended up playing 37 minutes, indicating that his right calf isn't causing him any issues. Ingram and the Pelicans will wrap up their two-game home stand Saturday against the Thunder.

