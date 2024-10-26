Brandon Ingram News: Plays hero in Friday's win

Ingram ended Friday's 105-103 victory over the Trail Blazers with 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes.

His last bucket, with just 4.9 seconds left on the clock, proved to be the game-winner. It's only been two games, but Ingram has had a healthy and impressive start to the season as he looks ahead to unrestricted free agency next summer. Whether that adds fuel to the trade rumors that keep swirling around him or quells them will likely depend on how the rest of the Pelicans roster performs.