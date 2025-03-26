Brandon Williams News: Produces well in expanded minutes

Williams (back) finished with 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks.

Listed as questionable heading into the day while he managed lower-back tightness, Williams was cleared shortly before tipoff and ended up taking on a heightened role on offense while Anthony Davis (adductor) and P.J. Washington (ankle) sat out the second half of a back-to-back set. Both players could return to action Thursday in Orlando, so Williams will likely be headed for a downturn in playmaking opportunities after he ranked second on the Mavericks in usage (28.5 percent) on Tuesday. Dallas could even make Williams inactive Thursday, as he's able to suit up in just two more games for Dallas over the rest of the season while he remains signed to a two-way contract. As such, the Mavericks could be selective with when they choose to make Williams available over their final nine games.