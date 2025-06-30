With the 2024-25 NBA season behind us, we now have a chance to look back and see which players provided the best value for their teams. Since we're doing this by position, it only makes sense to start with the "one," the point guard.

RotoWire.com used Spotrac.com and Basketball-Reference to find the most undervalued point guard from the 2024-25 season based on average yearly salary and PER. We ranked point guards based on yearly salary/PER.

Most Undervalued Point Guards from 2024-25 Season

If you came here thinking you'd find starters, then you'll wind up disappointed. This list is full of backups on team friendly deals, and frankly, that's how it should be. The stars will get paid, so that drives front offices to get the best value possible for players who typically less than half of the game.

Therefore, it shouldn't come as a shock that five of the top seven players on this list played on teams that made the postseason, and another played on a team that was in the play-in contests.

When bench players produce, that allows teams to rest their star players for longer periods. That means they are in a better position to produce at key times, such as the waning minutes of a close ballgame.

Ryan Rollins: The Most Undervalued Point Guard of 2024-25

Rollins only played 56 games for the Milwaukee Bucks this past season due to a shoulder injury, scoring 6.2 points per game. That average ranked 11th on the Bucks. However, he only played 14.6 minutes a game as the backup to Damian Lillard, a lower average than 13 of the 22 others who suited up for the Bucks in 2024-25.

Rollins produced 1.7 win shares, which was the ninth best on the Bucks. It was also a half-share better than Andre Jackson, who played in 67 games and started 43. Rollins .101 win shares per 48 minutes was seventh-best on the team. His rate was higher Gary Trent Jr., A.J. Green and Taurean Prince, all of whom played at least 73 games and had more than twice the playing time of Rollins.

When Lillard was out with a calf injury in the final month of the season, Rollins started 11 of his final 13 games and averaged 10.8 points and 24.4 minutes a night. Rollins also played solid defense. His 42 steals ranked sixth on the team, and the 6-foot-4 guard's 17 blocked shots was fourth highest among the Bucks.

Rollins did that while making just less than $492,000 from the Bucks, who signed in February 2024 after the Washington Wizards released him. On Sunday, The Athletic reported the Bucks issued Rollins a qualifying offer for next season to make him a restricted free agent. According to HoopsRumors.com, that is worth nearly $2.6 million and allows the Bucks to match an offer Rollins could get from another team.

Should Rollins stay in the Cream City, he'll likely be called on to produce even more next season as Lillard is expected to miss most of next season as he recovers from surgery to repair his left Achilles. The star guard tore that tendon in Game 4 of the Bucks first-round series against the Indiana Pacers two months ago.