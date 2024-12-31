Brandon Williams News: Puts up 10 points off bench

Williams tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 110-100 loss to the Kings.

One of Dallas' two-way players, Williams made his first appearance in either the G League or the NBA since Dec. 7, after he had recently missed time with a thumb injury. Williams suited up for both of the Mavericks' previous two contests without being called upon off the bench, but Dallas opened up a spot for him in the rotation Monday while the club was without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (illness), Dereck Lively (hip), Naji Marshall (suspension), Dante Exum (wrist) and Luka Doncic (calf). Any of the first three players could be back for Dallas' next game Wednesday in Houston, so Williams will likely be at risk of moving back outside of the rotation.