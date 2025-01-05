Brice Sensabaugh News: Erupts for career-high 34 points

Sensabaugh logged 34 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-100 victory over the Heat.

Sensabaugh was on fire in the win, compiling easily the best performance of his young career. He has now scored at least 20 points in two of the past four games. However, his total for the remaining two games has been just nine points. The Jazz are likely to be in the conversation for the number one draft pick, given they have only eight wins for the season. Although this effort is unlikely to repeat itself any time soon, Sensabaugh could certainly move into a more sizeable role at some point, if and when the Jazz call on their youth a bit more.