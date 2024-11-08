Brice Sensabaugh News: Slides out of rotation

Sensabaugh played the final 3:25 of Thursday's 123-100 loss to the Bucks, recording six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound.

The returns of Jordan Clarkson (heel) from a two-game absence and Lauri Markkanen (back) from a three-game absence left no room in the rotation for Sensabaugh, who didn't check into the game until the Jazz were trailing by 24 points late in the fourth quarter. Sensabaugh had played double-digit minutes in each of the Jazz's first seven games, but he ended up losing his spot on the second unit to Johnny Juzang, who will likely remain ahead of Sensabaugh in the pecking order for the time being after drilling three three-pointers in his 16 minutes Thursday.