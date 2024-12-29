Brice Sensabaugh News: Sparks late rally during loss
Sensabaugh ended Saturday's 114-111 loss to the 76ers with 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes.
Sensabaugh posted 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the final 15 minutes, leading the team during a late rally that ultimately came up short. Sensabaugh has bounced back and forth from the parent club and the G League during his two seasons with the Jazz, but Saturday's total was his best of the season, and the third-best of his career. Continued success in the short term will rely on the status of John Collins' (hip) injury, as his absence gives Sensabaugh more opportunity in the rotation.
