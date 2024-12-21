Bronny James News: Struggles in G League loss

James played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 98-90 loss versus the Swarm and compiled 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

James struggled shooting the ball during Thursday's loss, converting on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in addition to racking up a team-high six turnovers. However, he did manage to lead South Bay in both assists and steals. The rookie second-round pick will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League as the season goes on.