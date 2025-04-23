Brook Lopez News: Sees reduced workload

Lopez logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and four blocks in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After playing a key role in the regular season with 31.8 minutes per game, Lopez's workload in the playoffs has tanked. Through the opening two games, the veteran center is averaging 18.5 minutes per night with 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. With the Bucks staring at a 2-0 deficit, it will be interesting to see what coach Doc Rivers tweaks going forward.