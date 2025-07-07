The opening quarter of the 21st century has been one to remember for members of the Milwaukee Bucks, with 16 postseason berths and an NBA championship in 2021, most of which happened thanks to the larger-than-life exploits of Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To get a sense of which Bucks players have meant the most to the Eastern Conference franchise since the dawn of the 21st century, Rotowire broke down the top players at each position in Cream City, with Antetokounmpo joined by two of his teammates on the hypothetical roster.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Time Starting Lineup of the 21st Century

Jrue Holiday (2020-2023)

While Holiday's tenure in Milwaukee wasn't long on time, the NBA veteran left an indelible mark on the franchise, averaging 18.5 points per game and racking up 20.2 of his 74.6 career win shares with the Bucks. The 16th year veteran point guard was a big part of the team's second NBA championship roster in 2020-21, with 6.6 win shares in 59 games played while averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game during the team's title run. In total, Holiday played in 193 games with Milwaukee from 2020 through 2023, cementing himself as one of the club's brightest backcourt stars of the current century along the way.

The @Bucks receive the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy for the 2nd time in franchise history and the 1st time in 50 years! pic.twitter.com/FIBXRbv1W5 July 21, 2021

Michael Redd (2000-2011)

Redd is one of few Bucks' All Quarter Century team members to have been selected by the club in the NBA Draft, with the Ohio State star going in the 2nd round of the 2000 draft to Milwaukee. During his 11-year run in Milwaukee, Redd made one All-Star Game (in 2003-04) while also making the All-NBA third team that season. In total, Redd had 55.1 of his 55.9 career win shares with the Bucks, averaging 20.0 points and 4 rebounds per game in the 578 games he played with the club over an 11-year span. While Redd closed out his professional career with the Suns in 2012, many in Milwaukee will always remember the 6'6 shooting guard as a consummate member of Bucks history for his deft scoring and defensive mettle displayed in the 11 seasons he played with the team.

Khris Middleton (2013-2025)

While he no longer suits up for the Bucks, it's hard to argue that forward Khris Middleton is among the most influential players in Milwaukee over the last 25 years. The 33-year-old excelled in Cream Town after going 39th overall in 2012, averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 735 games played with the club from 2013-14 to 2024-25, when he was traded to the Washington Wizards at the deadline. While Middleton is no longer a part of the Bucks organization, his 56.7 career win shares still rank sixth all time on the club's leaderboard, sandwiched between Bob Dandridge (62.6 win shares) and Redd's 55.1 career win share total.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2013-Present)

The man lovingly referred to as 'The Greek Freak' has been the central point of the Bucks organization since going 15th overall to Milwaukee in the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, the 6'11 veteran has played all five positions at one point for the club, averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over the course of his 859-game career. Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's all-time leader in career win shares, at 120.8, ranking ahead of legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (114.7) and Sidney Moncrief (88.5), showcasing the type of unique talent that the veteran of 12 NBA seasons possesses and the impact the 30-year-old has left on the club over the last dozen years or so.

Brook Lopez (2018-2025)

The fifth and final member of the Bucks' All Quarter Century team arrived in town during his age-30 season and proceeded to leave a lasting impact from there. Lopez, who previously played 562 games with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and 74 more with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 469 games played with the Bucks, earning 38.5 of his 91.9 career win shares with the Eastern Conference stalwarts from the Badger State. While Lopez's stats in Milwaukee aren't sexy, they illustrate the type of defense-first play in the paint that teams around the league crave each year. It was that defense-first play that allowed Lopez to play a pivotal role in the Bucks' title run in 2021, when he racked up 5.3 win shares (4.1 of which were defensive win shares), while averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 70 games played. For his efforts on both sides of the ball in the paint, Lopez earns the fifth and final spot on the Bucks' All Quarter Century team, joining Antetokounmpo and two of his former teammates on that title-winning team, in Holiday and Middleton.

You can wager on NBA futures at top-rated NBA betting apps, like who will win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, or which team will win the NBA Finals.