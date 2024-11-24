Brook Lopez News: Three rejections Saturday

Lopez had 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 win over Charlotte.

The 36-year-old center continues to contribute at both ends of the court. Lopez has recorded at least one block, one steal and one three-pointer in seven straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 6.6 boards, 2,7 threes, 2.6 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists over that stretch while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent (19-for-46) from beyond the arc.