Bub Carrington News: Dishes out career-high 11 assists

Carrington finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 119-89 loss to the Bulls.

Carrington had one of the best games of his rookie campaign during Friday's blowout loss to the Bulls, as his career-high 11 assists helped him post just his second double-double of the season. Carrington has also shot 42.2 percent on 6.4 three-point attempts per contest across his previous 10 outings.