Bub Carrington News: Sniffs triple-double Sunday

Carrington closed Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Heat with 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 41 minutes.

The 14th overall pick in the 2024 Draft scored in double digits for the seventh straight game to close out his first NBA campaign in style, and even laid in the winning bucket Sunday as time expired. Since moving into the starting five March 22, Carrington has averaged 14.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.9 combined steals and blocks, more than respectable numbers for a teenager. The Pitt product has put himself in good position to remain in the Wizards' starting backcourt when next season tips off.