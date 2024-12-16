Buddy Boeheim News: Scorches nets in G League win

Boeheim totaled 24 points (8-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 117-95 win over the Austin Spurs.

Boeheim did the majority of his scoring damage from downtown and put together his best three-point shooting performance since Nov. 15, when he drilled 12 treys against the Hustle. The 25-year-old has been on a tear offensively of late, reaching the 20-point threshold in three of his last four appearances.