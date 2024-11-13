Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Goes for 14 points in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Hield closed Tuesday's 120-117 victory over the Mavericks with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 21 minutes.

Hield is an offensive catalyst-in-waiting who will sometimes have to take a back seat when the first unit is playing well. Stephen Curry has been unstoppable over the past two games, and Hield's ability to get going is indirectly ted to Curry's minutes. Still, Hield is a great three-point source for category leagues and will rarely dip below 20 minutes of court time.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now