Cam Thomas News: Struggles from field Wednesday

Thomas logged 19 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 win over Memphis.

Thomas had a rough showing in this win, but fortunately for him, the likes of Dennis Schroeder and Ziaire Williams stepped up to carry the Nets to their second win in their last three games. Thomas is bound to have a few down performances here and there, but he remains the most reliable offensive weapon the Nets have from a scoring perspective -- even when factoring in Schroder's impressive start to the campaign. Through five games, Thomas is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor.