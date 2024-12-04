Cameron Johnson News: Pours in game-high 26 points

Johnson (ankle) posted 26 points (7-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 win over Indiana.

Johnson was a game-time call due to a left ankle sprain, but he was able to suit up for the Nets on Wednesday and lead all scorers with 26 points and seven three-pointers in a low-scoring affair. The 28-year-old two-way wing has become Brooklyn's go-to scoring option in the continued absence of Cam Thomas (hamstring), now averaging 22.2 points and 3.8 threes to go with 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in five appearances that Thomas has been unavailable for this season. Johnson has already seen his role grow in 2024-25 with Mikal Bridges now out of the mix, and he should continue to experience a boost in fantasy value for however long Thomas remains on the shelf.