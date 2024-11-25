Cameron Johnson News: Slight regression in win over Kings
Johnson accumulated 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Kings.
Johnson couldn't repeat the season-high 37 points he scored in the loss to the 76ers on Friday, nor could he reach the 20-point mark for the third game in a row. However, he's now scored over 15 points in five straight outings -- and in 10 of his last 11. He's averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game since the beginning of November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now