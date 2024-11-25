Cameron Johnson News: Slight regression in win over Kings

Johnson accumulated 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Kings.

Johnson couldn't repeat the season-high 37 points he scored in the loss to the 76ers on Friday, nor could he reach the 20-point mark for the third game in a row. However, he's now scored over 15 points in five straight outings -- and in 10 of his last 11. He's averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game since the beginning of November.