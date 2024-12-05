Caris LeVert News: Shines off bench in victory

LeVert amassed 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 victory over Denver.

LeVert provided a big lift off of Cleveland bench in Thursday's victory, ending second on the team in threes made while finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points to go along with a team-high-tying assist mark. LeVert set a new season high mark from three Thursday, posting his second game of the season with at least 20 points.