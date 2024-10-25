Carlton Carrington Injury: Able to practice fully Friday

Coach Brian Keefe said Friday that Carrington (ankle) was a full participant in practice, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Carrington sustained a mild left ankle sprain late in the game during Thursday's blowout loss to the Celtics. The rookie posted three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in the starting lineup. While his status has not yet been updated for Saturday against Cleveland, he will likely be considered questionable to suit up.