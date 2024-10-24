Fantasy Basketball
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington Injury: Heads to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 24, 2024 at 6:28pm

Carrington headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent ankle injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington landed awkwardly on a layup attempt with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and ultimately headed to the locker room. The rookie didn't return to the court in the final minutes of the contest, and he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers until further details from his injury are disclosed.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
