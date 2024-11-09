Carlton Carrington News: Comes close to triple-double

Carrington accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Carrington has been one of the biggest surprises in this year's rookie class, and he's making the most of the expanded role he's seeing with the Wizards. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last six contests, but this was also the second straight game in which he was in a legit triple-double watch. He's averaging 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game in three games in November.