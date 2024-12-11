Cason Wallace News: Very productive as starter

Wallace ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over the Mavericks.

This was one of Wallace's best all-around performances of the season as he made a strong case to remain with the starters. In 13 starts this campaign, Wallace has mostly been quiet with averages of 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Fantasy managers will want to see if he can string together some productive showings going forward.