Chet Holmgren Injury: Out for at least three more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 4:24pm

Holmgren (hip) will be re-evaluated in approximately three-to-five weeks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren is continuing to progress in his return-to-play protocol as he continues to recover from a fractured hip, but he still has some hurdles to climb and may not be ready to return until after the All-Star break. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also on the shelf for about a week, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson should split the traditional center minutes for the Thunder, but Oklahoma City's deep rotation allows the team to use Jalen Williams as a small-ball five with regularity.

