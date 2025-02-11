Chet Holmgren News: Blocks five shots in win

Holmgren contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 victory over New Orleans.

Holmgren is starting to get back to form as one of the Thunder's best all-around players, as he recorded five blocks in Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans. Despite playing only 25 minutes in the win over New Orleans, the 22-year-old big man made his presence known defensively while showing he might be coming around offensively, scoring 12 points, which is three points shy of what he averaged last season (15.0).