This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Chet Holmgren over 9.5 rebounds (DraftKings, +110, 3:20 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: The Thunder went back to the Twin Towers starting lineup for Game 4. However, that didn't mean more minutes for Isaiah Hartenstein, and Holmgren finished with a playoff-high 15 boards. Chet leads the Finals with 9.3 rebounds per game and has recorded double-digit boards in two straight.

Aaron Nesmith 2+ 3-pointers (DraftKings, -175, 3:25 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: Nesmith made seven 3s over the first two games of the Finals but got into foul trouble in Games 3 and 4, which limited his minutes, and totaled only three makes from deep in those contests. Nesmith will certainly be focused on trying to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Pacers' offense needs his 3-point shooting, especially if they fall behind.

I'm taking the OVER on Luguentz Dort scoring 8.5 points (FanDuel, -108, 3:40 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Ken Crites: Over the regular season, Dort averaged 11.5 points per game at home and only 8.5 points on the road. The Thunder play at home tonight. Over the first four games of these Finals, Dort has averaged 9.0 points per contest. And darn it, I just love the high arc of his three-pointers. If you are Rick Carlisle, are you gonna send help over at SGA or worry about Lu Dort? Exactly, you are gonna send help. And at home, Dort shoots 45% from three-point land. He's gonna hit a few tonight. The K-Train is a mediocre 14-13 this season, so feel free to fade!

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.