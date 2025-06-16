Menu
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Monday, June 16

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on June 16, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Chet Holmgren over 9.5 rebounds (DraftKings, +110, 3:20 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: The Thunder went back to the Twin Towers starting lineup for Game 4. However, that didn't mean more minutes for Isaiah Hartenstein, and Holmgren finished with a playoff-high 15 boards. Chet leads the Finals with 9.3 rebounds per game and has recorded double-digit boards in two straight. 

Aaron Nesmith 2+ 3-pointers (DraftKings, -175, 3:25 pm EST) 

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kirien Sprecher: Nesmith made seven 3s over the first two games of the Finals but got into foul trouble in Games 3 and 4, which limited his minutes, and totaled only three makes from deep in those contests. Nesmith will certainly be focused on trying to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Pacers' offense needs his 3-point shooting, especially if they fall behind. 

I'm taking the OVER on Luguentz Dort scoring 8.5 points (FanDuel, -108, 3:40 pm EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Ken Crites: Over the regular season, Dort averaged 11.5 points per game at home and only 8.5 points on the road. The Thunder play at home tonight. Over the first four games of these Finals, Dort has averaged 9.0 points per contest. And darn it, I just love the high arc of his three-pointers.  If you are Rick Carlisle, are you gonna send help over at SGA or worry about Lu Dort? Exactly, you are gonna send help. And at home, Dort shoots 45% from three-point land. He's gonna hit a few tonight. The K-Train is a mediocre 14-13 this season, so feel free to fade!

