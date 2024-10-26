Chet Holmgren News: Grabs career-high 16 boards

Holmgren delivered 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 win over the Bulls.

The second-year big man recorded a career-high mark in rebounds in this game, and he's picking things up right where he left them off following an impressive rookie season in 2023-24. Holmgren has opened the 2024-25 campaign on a strong note with at least 20 points and 14 boards in his first two outings. With no competition for playing time due to the injury of Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Holmgren should consistently see upwards of 30 minutes on a regular basis, making him a double-double threat every time he steps on the court.