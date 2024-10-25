Chet Holmgren News: Logs massive 25/14 double-double

Holmgren closed Thursday's 102-87 win over the Nuggets with 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.

Holmgren is coming off an excellent rookie season, and he could have run away with the Rookie of the Year award if Victor Wembanyama wasn't in the mix. The Gonzaga product should see a substantial increase in minutes this season due to the lack of competition on the roster. Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) will be out at least another month, giving Holmgren max minutes at the five.