Chet Holmgren News: Standout two-way effort Sunday

Holmgren supplied 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, six blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Hawks.

Holmgren didn't repeat Saturday's output in the win against the Bulls when he grabbed 16 boards, but he did an excellent job of filling out the stat sheet in this one. The six blocks were just two shy of his career-best mark, set as a rookie in 2023-24, and his numbers have been eye-popping to begin the campaign. He's scored 20-plus points in each of his first three appearances this season, while recording multiple blocks each time and grabbing double-digit rebounds twice.