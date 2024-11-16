Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Paul headshot

Chris Paul News: Limited impact in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Paul notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Mavericks.

The Spurs competed hard in the first two quarters but crumbled in the second half, so Paul's minutes were cut short once the game got out of reach for San Antonio. The three assists tied a season-low mark for the veteran floor general, but at least Paul managed to score in double digits for the third time over his last four appearances. He's averaging 10.8 points and 8.5 assists per game in that stretch.

Chris Paul
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now