Christian Braun Injury: Probable for Saturday

Braun (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Braun is dealing with a right quad contusion, but that shouldn't prevent him from playing Saturday. After starting in 10 regular-season games over the first two years of his NBA career, Braun has been in the Nuggets' starting lineup in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 campaign. He is averaging 15.4 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 35.2 minutes per game.