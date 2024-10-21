Christian Koloko Injury: Won't play opening night

Koloko (illness) will not play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Koloko signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in September. Though the Lakers had optimism that Koloko would be ready to go for the start of the regular season, he has yet to be cleared by the NBA's Fitness-to-Play Panel after being diagnosed with blood clots in January. Whenever he's cleared for game action, Koloko will likely spend most of the campaign in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.